Villa boss Emery: Our sports centre has no floodlights

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is happy with the club's progress, though insists there's still much work to do.

Emery spoke to TVE about his time in charge at Villa Park.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "Everyone at the club is going in the same direction. I am the head of a project that starts from my role as manager and with Damià (Vidagny), Monchi and all the technicians we try to cover as many things as possible. I am the one who puts the pieces together, we can combine the objectives of facing challenges in Europe with the needs of the Premier League"."

For Emery, however, it's not all roses and flowers, there are also some aspects that need improvement: "When you leave your country everything changes: the food, the timetables... Here in England it's difficult to train in the afternoon and in fact in this sports centre there are no lights to illuminate the pitches, but we want to install them because, especially now with the Champions League, we have to train at 5pm, 6pm and in winter here at 3.30pm it gets dark."

The coach's philosophy is clear: "You start winning a game, you start winning with a team looking for competitiveness and you want your players to be the best in the world. You look for that level where you are able to beat a team that is better than you and where you are able to not be surprised by a team that is inferior to you."