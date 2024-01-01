Barkley: Villa must continue momentum at Fulham

Tribal Football
Aston Villa midfielder Ross Barkley is convinced momentum is with them facing Fulham today.

Villa are unbeaten in eight games as they travel to Craven Cottage.

Barkley said: “From my experiences over the years, sometimes after the international break, there can be a few iffy results, but the last one, we came back from being 2-0 down against Everton and won the game.

“Hopefully, against Fulham, we can get a win again and carry on with our momentum from before the break.

“We’ve gone on a bit of an unbeaten streak, which is good, and we’ve got big games coming up, so we need to maintain that."

Barkley added: “We know what we’re going to face. They’re a top side, tactically well-equipped with Marco Silva – he’s a great manager and he’s got good ways of playing.

“They’ve got a talented group, so we are expecting a challenge, but I’m sure we’ll be ready.

“I’m sure they'll be ready for us, but hopefully on the day, we’re the better team.”

