Emery delighted as senior Villa trio now (almost) fully fit

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is delighted seeing their medical room clearing.

Emery was speaking ahead of today's trip to Fulham.

He said: "The players that were playing with their national teams are progressively arriving here and feeling comfortable playing the matches they added with their national team.

“We are excited and motivated for how we can face the different competitions for the next month. We are playing tomorrow in the Premier League and it’s the most important. The players are in the same way, I’m trying to send the message to everybody.

“On Tuesday we are playing Champions League and we have to manage, firstly, the match tomorrow and then take the best decision with the players who are playing more minutes than others.

“I’m very happy because some players like Emiliano Buendia are getting better. We are adding another two players who were very important when they were available, Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara.

“We are getting minutes on the pitch with Jaden and he played fantastic matches against Bayern Munich and Manchester United. We can feel comfortable with how we are with different options to play in the starting XI and being competitive.”