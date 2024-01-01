Cash on Villa's fantastic form: It is almost like we're expected to win these days

Cash on Villa's fantastic form: It is almost like we are expected to win these days

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash says the side is full of confidence ahead of this weekend's clash against Fulham.

The 27-year-old praised Fulham, who have performed well so far this season. Cash admitted that the pressure of being expected to win is a strange one, but says the side have a lot of belief going into the game.

He said, “We go to Fulham wanting to win. Fulham is a tough place to go, so respect to them. Every game we go into, we want to win.

“It is almost like we are expected to win these days, which obviously puts a bit more pressure on us, but when you are finishing in the top four, those are the demands you set.”

This belief comes from manager Unai Emery, who has created a squad now not only back in Europe but also overflowing with confidence.

“That starts from the manager with the demands he sets for us. The platform he gives us to go out and perform is amazing.

“We go there full of confidence at the minute. We’ll do everything we can to prepare to win and go and enjoy it.”

The Poland international recently recovered from a hamstring injury and discussed what a great feeling it is to be back on the pitch once again.

“It is obviously great to be back. Annoying to have pulled my hamstring early on (in the season), but I’m feeling good now.

“I only trained a few days before the Man Utd game as well, so it was good to play, good to be back out there and fingers crossed I can keep some form now and keep going.

“For me personally, just to be out playing football again is what I enjoy and what I want to do. And with the boys continuing the good form, it’s always good to go back in when everyone is full of confidence.”