Newcastle boss Howe talks market and FA Cup "magic"

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is eager for the January market not to become a distraction.

Howe was speaking ahead of their FA Cup third round tie with Bromley.

He said, "I said at the start on the talk of January that we didn't want to focus on any outgoings.

"It's not a month for me to destabilise anything. It's to try and keep the harmony of the group. The feeling in the group is really strong at the moment, as you can imagine.

"For us, we are in a busy spell of fixtures. We are trying to win as many games as possible to continue that form and see where we end up."

On the FA Cup, Howe also said: "It's still the FA Cup and it's not changed at all in my mind.

"The FA Cup was the competition that attracted me to football itself when I was growing up. The knockout competition and the drama it gave was one of the things that hooked me very early to the game.

"The name, the FA Cup, it doesn't change. There's still magic to it."