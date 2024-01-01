Villa boss Emery mixed emotions after Ipswich draw

Manager Unai Emery was left with mixed feelings after Aston Villa's 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town.

Despite dominating the game, especially in the first half, and recovering from an early setback to lead 2-1 at the break, Villa had to settle for a point.

Advertisement Advertisement

Emery believed his team deserved more from the match, given their performance.

“I am not happy but I think the result was fair,” Emery said post-game.

“We controlled the first half and managed to come back the result, which was fantastic. In the second half, progressively we weren’t controlling the game like we needed to.

“If we were scoring the third goal it was the key. We had some transitions that were more or less clear to do something better, something more.

“We didn’t do it, but we are in the process. The process is that there are another seven teams in front of us, contenders to be there. We achieved 13 points and I think it’s really good, but we are demanding and we want to continue building a team to get our performances even better than we are.

“Today is an example in the Premier League that it’s very difficult to win matches away, even against teams that were promoted this year.

“They are excited, they are playing getting confidence and feeling comfortable with their supporters. In my mind, one match like that where we controlled the game in the first half and we were winning 2-1, we have to improve the second half and understand how we can be consistent like the first half and adjust something tactically to win the game.

“I have to accept that it’s a fair result. Thank you to the supporters that were here with us.”