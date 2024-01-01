Villa boss Emery: Ipswich draw a fair result

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery felt their 2-2 draw at Ipswich was a "fair result".

A double from Liam Delap helped Ipswich to earn the point, with Villa's goals coming from Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins.

Emery later said, "It was a pretty good match and I think the draw was fair. We were better in the first half, the second half we lost our concentration and the consequences happened because they scored and they could have scored one more.

"We had our chances but we conceded more than normal and we didn’t control things like we did in the first half. I am not happy with the point but I have to accept it because I think it is fair.

"They had their game plan of course when they scored it was a surprise because we started well. I wanted us to finish strongly and oppose and we didn’t do that."

He also stated: "We controlled the first half better than the second half and I think the result was fair in the end. We are in a process, we got one point but of course we have to try and progress the way we are. Some players are getting better.

"We started the first half very well, we came back and we controlled the game really well. But in the second half they were pushing.

"They did it, they scored, because we couldn't control like we wanted to and it was a really fair result."