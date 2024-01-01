Ipswich fullback Davis happy with Villa draw

Ipswich Town's match against Aston Villa ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw, but could have been more.

That is the view of defender Leif Davis, who felt they deserved at least a point from the game.

Advertisement Advertisement

This result helped Ipswich move out of the relegation zone and extended their unbeaten streak to four games.

Asked about the result being merited, Davis replied: “Yes, definitely. Obviously we went the goal ahead with a great goal, great combination up the pitch.

“It was a good finish by Liam at the front post and Jack (Clarke), as well (with the assist), started his first game for us today and had a big impact for us as well.

“I think we could have took three points from the game. We created a lot of chances as well in the game but obviously they got a two-goal lead and we dropped off a little bit.

“But then, once he scored the second goal, I think we went back for it again. It’s like it’s a negative when we go behind and it is a negative, but then it gets us going again when they go the goal in front.

“But the lads didn't stop until the final whistle. The lads came on in the 60th minute ran their hearts off like they always do, so all round it was a good performance.”