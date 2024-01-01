Ipswich boss McKenna delighted with Phillips for Villa draw

Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna has praised midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The Manchester City star is on loan at Portman Road, where he looks to rebuild his career.

Advertisement Advertisement

After a creditable 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League, McKenna stated: “I thought it was a good performance today. I think game by game he’s improving, his confidence was coming on the ball a little bit today. He’s been working really well off the ball.

“Of course, it was a shame for him to get the little injury that stopped his momentum, but I thought he stepped back into the team well today after only a couple of days’ training.

“He’s enjoying it, he’s enjoying being part of the group, he’s enjoying the day-to-day work and he’s proving that he can be an important player for us on the pitch.”