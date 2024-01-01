Villa boss Emery keeps quiet about Felix rumours amid speculation

Tribal Football
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has refused to comment about the interest they may have in Joao Felix.

The Atletico Madrid star and Portugal international is a hot property this summer.

Villa are among the teams rumored to be pushing for Felix’s signature, either on loan or permanently.

"We signed some really relevant players for the future, young players," Emery said in his post-match press conference after a 2-0 defeat to RB Leipzig

"In the squad we have a strong structure. We build it when we arrived here from that time until today.

"Of course, we are always being with the possibility to add players improving our squad in different positions, we have to be ready to do it. But with the players we have now, we can sign one or two players more. It depends if someone is leaving.

"The idea is that the structure we have now, even the players we have today and the players coming back, I think we have players that will be competitive this year playing in the Champions League and the other cups we will face.

"Some players we are following in case we have the possibility to sign them, but I don’t want to speak specifically about players."

