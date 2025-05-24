Cristiano Ronaldo set to join Wydad Casablanca

Nordin Amrabat seemed to confirm rumors that his new club, Wydad Casablanca, is trying to make a sensational signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Morocco international will represent the Botola Pro side at the upcoming Club World Cup after leaving Hull City.

He confirmed that his new club is pursuing a deal with Ronaldo, which may confirm rumours that the Portuguese legend wants to play in the new competition.

"The president is very ambitious and is still working with some very big names. It is true that Cristiano is one of them,” he told de Telegraaf.