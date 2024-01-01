Aston Villa eyeing Atletico Madrid attacker Felix

Tribal Football
Aston Villa eyeing Atletico Madrid attacker FelixLaLiga
Aston Villa are eyeing Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix.

Felix spent last season on-loan with Barca, though the Catalans' lack of spending power has the chances of a return next season quickly fading.

AS says Benfica and Aston Villa are also interested in the Portugal international.

Villa boss Unai Emery and sporting director Monchi are working on their first Champions League squad, and the two Spaniards are convinced of the 24-year-old's qualities.

Félix is ​​under contract at Atletico until 2029, but he has little future with the Rojiblancos.

