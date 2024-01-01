Tribal Football
Aston Villa sudden favourites to land Atletico Madrid attacker Felix

Aston Villa are confident signing Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix.

Radio Marca says Villa are pushing to close an agreement for Félix.

Villa boss Unai Emery wants to bring in the Portugal international and Villa are confident they can get a deal done.

For the moment, it is unclear whether it will be a new loan or a permanent transfer. Atlético would prefer to sell, but have had difficulty finding a buyer ready to pay their asking price.

If Aston Villa act quickly, they have a good chance of winning the tug-of-war as Félix is ​​not a priority for Barcelona, where he spent last season on-loan.

