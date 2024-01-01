Atletico Madrid attacker Felix could return to the Premier League this summer

Tribal Football
Former Chelsea loan star Joao Felix may be set for another chance in England.

The Portuguese attacker, who is not wanted by his club Atletico Madrid, wants to move on for regular first team football.

Per Mundo Deportivo, Felix could be on his way back to the Premier League this summer.

Arsenal are the latest team to show some interest in securing his signature, provided the fee is reasonable.

Aston Villa are also circling, while Barcelona want to bring him back after he had a successful loan spell there.

Whether Felix moves is entirely dependent on the fee Atleti seek, as they did pay €126 million to Benfica in 2019.

