Villa boss Emery find Rogers positive in Arsenal defeat
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was happy with Morgan Rogers' performance in defeat to Arsenal.

The winger impressed on the night as Villa fell 2-0.

Emery later said, “We competed very well and we had three unbelievable chances to score and we didn’t do it. I have to be proud of our work. I think this is the way we can progress and develop the tactical structure with the players.

“We are trying to get the performance close to teams like Arsenal here, and this is the process we have to try to keep.

“One example is Morgan Rogers but we need other players progressing better.

“We created two very good chances to score and we didn’t score. It’s important to create and have it.

“Ollie Watkins didn’t score, but with chances like that, we will be close to winning the next matches.”

