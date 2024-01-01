Tribal Football
Arsenal boss Arteta: Raya save was unbelievable
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hailed David Raya after his wonder save in victory at Aston Villa.

Raya somehow denied Ollie Watkins from putting Villa ahead early in the second-half.

Arteta said, "I thought that it was a goal. I saw the reaction of the defensive line and there was none because the ball goes on the cross bar and we are all watching the ball and I went 'no please'.

"Then when I see that striker in that position it’s normally a goal. But David’s reaction, it’s unbelievable."

On the threat of Villa's midfield, Arteta added: 

"They do that every time they play. Especially the moment if you lose the ball and don’t counter press it and they break the press, they are a team that are really, really dangerous because hey have a lot of legs, they can break the ball and the strikers start to attack between centre back and full back. They are a real threat and we suffered between the spaces."

