Villa boss Emery: Bogarde deserved debut

Villa boss Emery: Bogarde deserved debutAction Plus
Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery sat down with the media and spoke about their 2-1 win over Leicester City.

The Spaniard was pleased with what he saw from his team in the Premier League at the weekend.

Emery took the time to highlight Lamare Bogarde, a young right-back who impressed in preseason.

On Bogarde, Emery stated: "He played comfortable. We played him in pre-season and when we use young players, it is because they have the potential. 

“When we need them they must be ready, knowing our style, idea and demands. 

“Bogarde played good matches in pre-season, trained every day and after the injuries to Cash and Carlos, we prepared for different options to choose the players playing there. Bogarde has qualities to play there and to do well. He played well."

