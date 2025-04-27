Villa boss Emery admits Rashford season could be over

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery admits Marcus Rashford's season could be over.

The Manchester United loanee was missing for Saturday's FA Cup semifinal defeat to Crystal Palace at Wembley.

Rashford picked up a hamstring injury in defeat at Manchester City last week, which forced him out of yesterday's defeat.

Emery said: "He's injured. He got injured this week and we did a test.

"It's his hamstring. We are going to try to test him each match but he's injured and probably some weeks he won't be available."

Given Emery's timeline, it could mean Rashford won't play again this season. Villa have the option to buy the attacker outright for £40m.