Tribal Football
Most Read
Mourinho on potentially taking the Leeds United job: I'm ready to go
Van der Sar offers Man Utd advice on Onana
Maresca warns Chelsea star that he has not scored the "required number" of goals
Maresca fully confident in Cabellero for Chelsea clash with Everton

Emery: Rashford gives me the headache I want as Aston Villa manager

Paul Vegas
Emery: Rashford gives me the headache I want as Aston Villa manager
Emery: Rashford gives me the headache I want as Aston Villa managerAction Plus
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says Marcus Rashford added something different to his team since his January arrival.

The January loan signing from Manchester United is being selected ahead of centre-forward Ollie Watkins given his current form.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Emery said: "You always need two strikers and being versatile is better. Rashford is versatile. I want to have players like these two as we try to get to the level we want.

"I like to have players in the squad at the level those two have shown us. My job is to share the playing time between both, manage the person as well as the professional, as well as the tactical idea and my selection for each match.

"I want to have the same selection problems I have had in the last matches we have played. Some players will be on the bench but they are very important and they have showed it this season by making an impact. That’s what I want.

"I had more problems when I didn’t have enough players to play at the level I wanted. Now I have enough to compete at this level and we can see the difference between how we are now and how we were six months ago."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRashford MarcusAston VillaManchester United
Related Articles
Giggs: I just don't see Rashford returning to Man Utd
Barcelona pressure Aston Villa over Rashford transfer plans
Rashford feels he will never play for Man Utd again as he remain patient about his future