Villa announce £100M stadium expansion which will increase capacity to beyond 50,000

Aston Villa have announced plans for a £100M redevelopment of the North Stand that will increase the capacity of Villa Park beyond 50,000.

After competing in the Champions League for the first time this season, Villa have stepped up their ambition once more with stadium plans that should bring a better matchday experience to fans. As per the club website, The project is expected to be completed in 2027, 12 months before the stadium is due to be a host venue for Euro 2028.

A long-term investment

The redevelopment will increase the number of seats available in the North Stand to over 12,000 and will help boost revenue and the club’s reputation world wide. Nassef Sawiris, Executive Chairman of Aston Villa FC spoke more on the project and how it is more than just a sporting endeavour.

“Since Wes and I became owners of this storied Club in 2018 and Atairos joined us as partners in 2024, we have shared a clear ambition: to restore Aston Villa to its rightful position competing at the highest levels of English and European football, and to transform the Club into a global brand and European powerhouse.

“Thanks to the Mayor’s commitment to develop Witton Station and to improve local transport links, this project will mark an important milestone in the Club’s journey to becoming a world-class sports and entertainment venue. A bigger, better North Stand will not only allow many more Villans to see their team in person, improving matchday experience, but will also dramatically improve the Club's ability to invest and compete in the long term."

Ready for Euro 2028?

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands also commented on the expansion and how it it is not just an upgrade for the club but for the city of Birmingham itself.

“Aston Villa is a vital part of our region’s identity and I’m proud to support the club’s ambitious plans to redevelop the North Stand. Their long-standing commitment to Aston and the wider community is clear – not just through this redevelopment, but through investment in The Warehouse, community facilities, job creation and the Aston Villa Foundation.

“We have been working closely with the club, Network Rail and other partners to ensure the necessary improvements at Witton Station will be made in time for the Euros in 2028. I am fully committed to securing upgrades including safer queuing systems, new passenger shelters, a new footbridge and higher capacity services, so we can double the station’s handling capacity and deliver a world-class experience for fans arriving at Villa Park during the tournament and beyond.”