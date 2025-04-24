Prem clubs make contact with departing Man City great De Bruyne

Departing Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is fielding Premier League interest.

De Bruyne will leave City when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Belgium international has offers from the USA and Saudi Arabia, however he has left the door open to staying in England.

De Bruyne said last week: "Honestly, I still think I can perform at this level like I'm showing but I understand that clubs have to make decisions.

"I'm open for anything (next) because I have to look at the whole picture. I'm looking at sporting reasons, family and everything together and what makes the most sense for me and my family.

"I still feel like I can play at a good level, but after I'll have to make a decision once I really know a little bit more."

Meanwhile, Sky Sports says Premier League clubs are now making enquiries with De Bruyne's agents.

Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Everton are among those eager to keep De Bruyne in the Premier League next season.