Tribal Football
Most Read
Osimhen sends Galatasaray past Konyaspor to Turkish Cup final
How Liverpool can win the Premier League title today if Arsenal stumble
Man United's priority striker revealed amid Victor Osimhen rumours
Man Utd 'one step away' from signing son of a gun Kana-Biyik

Nunes' ex-coach raps Man City boss Guardiola: It's not natural!

Paul Vegas
Nunes' ex-coach raps Man City boss Guardiola: It's not natural!
Nunes' ex-coach raps Man City boss Guardiola: It's not natural!Conor Molloy / ProSportsImages / DPPI via AFP / Profimedia
Matheus Nunes' former coach in Portugal says he's been unfairly portrayed by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

While full of praise for Nunes after his matchwinner against Aston Villa this week, Guardiola has also insisted Nunes doesn't have the football nous to play in midfield. As such Nunes is being deployed at wing-back by Guardiola. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Nunes' former coach at Estoril, Rui Costa, told The Sun: "When Guardiola signed Matheus Nunes from Wolves and when he played him and praised him, it was always as a talented midfielder and never as a defender.

“I characterise him as a physically strong player, a box-to-box player, with very high levels of quality and passing accuracy.

“He’s a midfielder who can score and helps his teams a lot defensively.

“Adapted to right-back, in my way of seeing the game, he fulfils but it’s not his natural habitat.

“He might be lacking a bit of confidence after the coach’s statements about him.

“He’s a clever player. He’s quick to think, move and execute.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueMatheus NunesGuardiola PepManchester CityAston VillaEstoril
Related Articles
Prem clubs make contact with departing Man City great De Bruyne
Watkins: I've told Villa teammates what I want
Aston Villa eye move for Kevin de Bruyne