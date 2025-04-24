Nunes' ex-coach raps Man City boss Guardiola: It's not natural!

Matheus Nunes' former coach in Portugal says he's been unfairly portrayed by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

While full of praise for Nunes after his matchwinner against Aston Villa this week, Guardiola has also insisted Nunes doesn't have the football nous to play in midfield. As such Nunes is being deployed at wing-back by Guardiola.

But Nunes' former coach at Estoril, Rui Costa, told The Sun: "When Guardiola signed Matheus Nunes from Wolves and when he played him and praised him, it was always as a talented midfielder and never as a defender.

“I characterise him as a physically strong player, a box-to-box player, with very high levels of quality and passing accuracy.

“He’s a midfielder who can score and helps his teams a lot defensively.

“Adapted to right-back, in my way of seeing the game, he fulfils but it’s not his natural habitat.

“He might be lacking a bit of confidence after the coach’s statements about him.

“He’s a clever player. He’s quick to think, move and execute.”