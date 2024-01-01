Villa ambassador Elmohamady impressed by progress under owners

Aston Villa ambassador Ahmed Elmohamady is impressed with what he has seen from the club’s owners.

The former footballer believes that V Sports, who own Villa and other teams, want to take the club to the very top.

Elmohamady has been working within the club’s commercial department in a full-time capacity.

“We’re a Champions League club now and that makes it more exciting for the fans and everyone else around the club as well," he told the club website.

"We’ve got new sponsors now and everything is moving in the right direction. The kit release broke records with the first day of sales and that’s great for the club.”

He added: “Looking back, it was a difficult time for the club when I joined. The club was in the Championship and that was not a place that Villa should have been. Villa has always been a massive, historic club and they should be in the Premier League.

"When I came, the first thing was to get the club promoted. In the first year we got to the play-off final and we didn’t do it. We did it in the second year and it was a great season and a great experience and one of my best seasons for the club. We had a club record winning run and to get promoted with the club and the players we had at that time was a great honor. It’s six years ago and we’re now in the Champions League. It comes back to the owners, Nassef and Wes, who’ve done great for the club.

“I remember after the Derby game in the play-off final at Wembley, speaking to Nassef and he said, ‘In five years this club will be in the Champions League.’ I’ve known him for a long time and he’s a very successful man. He had a big vision when he joined the club, and we were successful straight away, getting promoted.

"The development went step-by-step through the years and now we have one of the best managers in the world and some of the best players in Europe. It’s a great time for the club and the fans; everyone is excited to come and watch Premier League and Champions League games at Villa Park."