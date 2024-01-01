Borussia Dortmund forward wanted by Villa in HUGE deal

Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi is very much a target for Aston Villa this summer.

The Premier League giants are pushing to replenish manager Unai Emery’s squad, as they are in the Champions League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Mail, the 22-year-old Adeyemi is wanted by Juventus and Chelsea as well.

The diminutive forward was impressive as Dortmund reached the Champions League final last term.

Adeyemi has scored 14 goals in 66 appearances over the past two seasons in all competitions.

The report states that Dortmund are willing to sell for around £35 million, which is within Villa’s range.