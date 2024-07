Liverpool in talks with Stuttgart for Anton; buyout clause revealed

Liverpool are in talks with VfB Stuttgart defender Waldemar Anton.

BILD says Liverpool have now contacted VfB regarding signing Anton for next season.

Anton has a buyout clause in his contract worth €25m.

Bundesliga pair Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are also said to be in the hunt for the 28-year-old centre-back.

Anton's contract with Stuttgart expires in the summer of 2027.