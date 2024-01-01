Tribal Football
Villa academy stars shine in victory over Walsall

Aston Villa opened their pre-season schedule with a 3-0 victory at Walsall with manager Unai Emery including a host of youngsters.

Morgan Rogers, who is just 21 years old opened the scoring against Walsall with a bottom corner finish leaving the goalkeeper helpless. 

Just 14 minutes later Rogers caught the ball on the turn and secured his brace as manager Emery watched on, likely analysing his side for the upcoming season. 

Emery looked to use a broad range of players with 11 changes at the interval including new arrivals Kosta Nedeljković, Samuel Iling Jr and Enzo Barrenechea as well as a host of youngsters who featured throughout. 

Louie Barry who is also just 21 years old scored the third with a simple finish at the back post in the 90th minute to seal the game off. 

Ross Barkley who recently returned to the club this summer also enjoyed his first game back as well as Cameron Archer who led the forward line, Pau Torres at the heart of defence and Matty Cash proudly wearing the captain’s armband. 

Other young stars such as Josh Feeney, Kaine Kesler Hayden, Lamare Bogarde and Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba all looked to impress Emery and earn a place in the first team. 

The Villans will continue their pre-season campaign with a trip to Slovakia to face FC Spartak Trnava on Saturday. 

