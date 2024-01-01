Ross Barkley completes £5m move to Aston Villa from Luton Town

Tribal Football
Barkley officially signs for Villa for a fee around £5m

Aston Villa have signed midfielder Ross Barkley from Luton Town on a permanent deal that will bolster its midfield. 

Barkley, who has made 264 appearances in the Premier League bagging 34 goals and 32 assists is a huge asset for any side due to his experience and ability. 

This is the third signing of the day for Villa who announced the double signing of Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior who joined the club earlier today. 

The fee is reportedly around £5m for the midfielder which is a fair fee in today’s market for a player who has a plethora of experience and knowledge to share with a young Villa side. 

Last month, Barkley said: “I want to play in the Premier League. I want to play in Europe again … I feel like for the next three years maybe I'll still be in my prime years.” 

This explains his move to Villa after the relegation of Luton from the Premier League last season, Barkley still has a lot to offer and clearly top sides recognize that.

