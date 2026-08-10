Viktor Gyokeres says Community Shield against Man City won't be friendly: We want to win!

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres has spoken on his team's ambition ahead of the Community Shield next week.

Arsenal and Manchester City will raise the curtain for the new Premier League season as they meet at the Principality Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales for what should be a fierce Community Shield clash.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Gunners have won each of their last five Community Shield matches, with two coming against the Citizens in what has been a common game between the two sides in recent years.

However, the last time these sides met for a chance at silverware came last season when Arsenal lost 2-0 in the EFL Cup final when Nico O'Reilly scored a brace.

The Community Shield is not a friendly

Speaking ahead of the clash, Gyokeres was asked if the game is a glorified friendly to which he said Arsenal see it as another chance to add silverware to their cabinet.

"Against City? As a friendly? I don’t know what other people think but we want to win that game of course, for sure.

"When you win titles, you get confidence, you get a boost with everything that comes with it.

“So, yeah, it's only positive things with that. We want to make sure that we're not only on top of that but that we're ready for the new season."

Having shipped three goals in each of the past two matches, Arsenal’s preseason has been poor as they fell to both Real Betis and Borussia Dortmund.

Despite their poor form, Gyokeres gave a simple answer when asked if he sees the same desire in manager Mikel Arteta’s eyes as they enter the new season: "More hunger!"