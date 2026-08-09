Barcelona 'change plan' to secure Julian Alvarez transfer breakthrough

Barcelona are looking to switch up their strategy in the transfer race to sign Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

The Argentinian is due back for preseason training in Madrid in the coming days despite his previous confirmation over wanting to leave the club this summer.

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Alvarez told reporters at the 2026 FIFA World Cup of his desire to leave Madrid and make a bold move north to join the reigning LaLiga champions in August.

Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin responded swiftly by confirming he will not accept anything less than Alvarez's full €500M release clause to consider a sale.

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That has created an impasse with Barcelona currently prioritising the final stages of their approach for Manchester City star Rodri.

However, as per reports Diario AS, Barca have not given up on landing Alvarez - but they will implement new tactics.

Barcelona will not encourage any further public declarations from Alvarez over a move and will wait for him to reiterate his stance privately to Diego Simeone and Gil Marin.

Alvarez's representatives have previously indicated a pledge from Atletico to let the former City striker leave if an 'attractive offer' is received - but Barca's current €120M bid falls well below that mark.