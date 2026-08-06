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Arteta: Arsenal players 'fuming' after disappointing friendly defeat to Real Betis

Arsenal's Theo Julienne in action with Real Betis' Rodrigo Riquelme
Arsenal's Theo Julienne in action with Real Betis' Rodrigo RiquelmeREUTERS / Cathal Mcnaughton

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his players were fuming ⁠after losing 3-1 to Real Betis in Dublin on Wednesday, though the Spaniard ‌was pleased with their reaction to the pre-season defeat.

Betis ‌punished a series of defensive errors to ‌score three times in the first half through ‌Rodrigo Riquelme, Nelson Deossa and Pablo Fornals, ‌with Arsenal responding through Piero Hincapie just after the half-hour mark.

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"Very upset, given a hard time. ‌They are fuming, but this ⁠is good. That's ‌what we need," Arteta told reporters.

"There are things to ​improve obviously, some positives to take from the game and then a ​bad result sometimes it's good to create even more fire in the belly."

Arsenal were without ⁠several key ​players including Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke, while Martin Odegaard has only recently resumed individual training.

The Premier League champions ‌fielded a strong line-up, however, with Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz and new signing Christos Tzolis all starting the match.

Midfielder Louie Copley suffered a knee injury shortly after coming on as a substitute and Arteta was concerned the 19-year-old may have sustained serious damage.

"Quite worried to be fair for the kid ‌because the mechanism doesn't look very positive ​and the symptoms that he already has," ‌the manager said.

"So we are going to have to wait and see for tomorrow's scan. Touch wood that is not a bad one."

Arsenal begin their Premier League ⁠campaign against Coventry ⁠City on August ‌21.

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