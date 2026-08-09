Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Maresca delighted with Semenyo-Marmoush partnership as Man City beat Atletico

Antoine Semenyo battles with Carlos Martin
Antoine Semenyo battles with Carlos MartinKim Soo-Hyeon / Reuters

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca praised the impact of his wide players ⁠after Antoine Semenyo supplied assists for Omar Marmoush in a 3-1 victory over Atletico Madrid on Sunday ‌to wrap up their preseason tour of Asia.

Marmoush scored twice in the ‌space of three minutes early in the second ‌half before substitute Rayan Ait-Nouri added a third in stoppage ‌time, helping City overturn a halftime deficit in ‌front of more than 50,000 fans at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Overall, it was a very good test against one of the ‌best teams in Europe," Maresca said. "Credit to ⁠the players for the ‌effort they have done. From tomorrow, pre-season is finished and the ​real business starts."

City dominated possession and created the better chances but fell behind against the run ​of play when Jorge Dominguez scored from close range shortly before halftime.

The Premier League side finally made their ⁠pressure count in ​the 57th minute as Semenyo raced down the left and crossed for Marmoush to slide home the equaliser. Two minutes later, the pair combined again, with Semenyo delivering another ‌low cross that Marmoush converted.

Semenyo finished the Asia tour with four assists in three matches, while Savinho also impressed on the opposite flank. Ait-Nouri completed the scoring late on, but Maresca said City still needed greater efficiency in front of goal.

"We need to be clinical. It's something we need to improve," he said. "Slowly we are getting there and with Erling (Haaland) we can be even ‌more dangerous. Today Omar scored twice. This is a ​boost."

Maresca also said he was encouraged by the progress ‌made during his first three matches in charge after succeeding Pep Guardiola, with City ending their Asia tour with a draw against Inter Milan, before a penalty-shootout defeat, and victories over a K League ⁠All-Stars side and Atletico.

They ⁠face Arsenal in the ‌Community Shield on August 16th.

Mentions
Premier LeagueOmar MarmoushManchester CityAntoine SemenyoAtl. MadridEnzo MarescaRayan Ait-NouriSavinhoArsenalErling HaalandInter

Related Articles

Sources: Man City weighing four major exits amid huge squad overhaul

Maresca hints at preseason frustration on Semenyo and Savinho's end product

Who could Man City name as captain for the 2026/27 season?