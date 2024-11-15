Vidic: Amorim won't be successful with Man Utd unless...

Former Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic says new manager Ruben Amorim can only succeed with the right signings made.

Vidic admits he knows little about the Portuguese coach.

He told Sky Sports: "I don't know much about him. Obviously, I know he was very successful at Sporting Lisbon.

"He seems like a very positive guy and I think he has a winning mentality. He played at a top level. He was a decent player. He has a good background.

"But, for me, what managers and coaches need in the modern game is, first of all, good recruitment, and an ability to deal with the players, media, and even with the people in the club. I hope that he is the right fit for the club."

He added, "A job needs to be done in the next few transfer windows. Not just players they are going to bring in - I think some players definitely have to try and find new teams."