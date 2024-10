Vickers hits hat-trick; March returns as Brighton U21 hit 10 goals against Palace

Fit-again Brighton midfielder Solly March started today's U21s clash with Crystal Palace.

March featured as Brighton hammered Palace 10-0 on the day.

Advertisement Advertisement

The winger played the first 25 minutes before being withdrawn as part of a pre-match plan.

Cam Peupion, Ruairi McConville, Josh Duffus, Jamie Mullins and Marcus Ifill all struck, while Caylan Vickers scored a hat-trick and Harry Howell hit a double.

Vickers joined Brighton in January from Reading.