Ten Hag says Man Utd fans must trust him after resting Rashford

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes that he needs the trust of the supporters when he makes team selections.

The Dutchman has come under pressure after his team drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace over the weekend.

Ten Hag benched Marcus Rashford for the game, despite the forward netting in his previous two games.

However, United only intended to rest Rashford and rotate their team, given they now have two games a week through to the next international break.

Ten Hag told reporters: "I didn't understand the criticism. People are not entitled to bring speculation.

"If I give an explanation they have to trust my words. If they don't, that's not right."

