Man Utd surprised by Rashford comments after not starting against Palace

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was surprised at the furore surrounding his last appearance.

The Red Devils attacker did not start against Crystal Palace at the weekend in a 0-0 draw.

Rashford came off the bench in the game, with Erik ten Hag rotating his team to start Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo on the wings.

Per transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano: “At Man United, when they saw those comments in public, in important media before the game, they were quite surprised, because really nothing happened.

They made that decision for Marcus Rashford because they wanted to rotate. They wanted the players to be fresh. They wanted to change a bit, also with three games in one week.

“And so this was the idea, but there was never any problem, neverany issue. So all these suggestions made Erik ten Hag really, really nervous. He didn't accept that.

“I can guarantee that also internally, Manchester United, they confirmed the same.

"So it's not just the manager or staff’s point of view, also the club’s point of view is that Rashford didn't do anything wrong. Otherwise, he was not going to be part of the squad.”