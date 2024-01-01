Vicario: Tottenham experience has been good for me

Guglielmo Vicario is convinced he's improved vastly since joining Tottenham last year.

Vicario is now a key member of Luciano Spalletti's Italy squad.

He said ahead of tonight's Nations League tie with Israel: "It is a different experience compared to previous ones, changing country.

"Another culture, a different kind of football, it is certainly a baggage of experience that is part of the path that an athlete decides to undertake.

"Participating for the first year in a European competition is teaching me, the pace is high, there is intensity. I try things that I had not tried before and I put them in my career backpack."

On being in the starting XI tonight, Vicario added: "I'm very happy, I just found out and obviously it will be a double emotion since it's being played in Udine where I grew up."