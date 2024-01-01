Tribal Football
Bournemouth attacker Tavernier: Evanilson already replacing Solanke

Bournemouth attacker Marcus Tavernier has sung the praises of Evanilson.

The Brazilian striker is already off the mark for the Cherries since his summer arrival from Porto.

Tavernier says Evanilson has quickly filled the void left by Dominic Solanke's sale to Tottenham.

He said,  “Evanilson just came in, he's been great.

“He got his first goal last week and he's starting to find his feet in the league because obviously everyone knows it's the toughest league in the world.

“It's a different pace, but you can see that he's settling in and he's been a real help for the team.” 

