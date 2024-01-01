Tottenham keeper Vicario: I find joy seeing my critics upset!

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario admits he enjoys silencing his critics.

Vicario is now in his second season with Spurs and spoke to Azzurro TV about his career journey.

How did you get started?

"My passion for the goal was born because I saw that I was doing quite decently and I had always had this desire, a bit conflicting, to try to be different from the others and to see a bit of my joy in the dissatisfaction of others."

Tell us about your career.

"It started from the bottom, from interregional. I took a path that gave me the opportunity to slowly climb all the steps, arriving at Serie A. The move to the Premier League was the fulfillment of a dream: I decided to face a different life and cultural challenge, leaving what was my comfort zone."

How important is Gigi Buffon to you?

"When I was little I went to bed with Buffon's shirt, having him with us every day is an emotion that is hard to describe. The national team is the dream we grow up with as children, it is beautiful to travel around Europe and the world with the Italian championship on my chest. I hope to continue to be part of this group and participate in the 2026 World Cup."

How do you feel about Luciano Spalletti?

"The relationship between coach and team must be very harmonious, we must stay united and do what the coach asks of us during the retreats."

How does it feel to save?

"I would like to be able to compare the joy of saving to that of scoring a goal. For me it is like that, especially when you do it in a delicate moment, saving a decisive result."