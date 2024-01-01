Spurs attacker Kulusevski: I've changed my mindset this season

Dejan Kulusevski admits he's trying to become a leader at Tottenham this season.

The Swede has been reflecting on his performance in Spurs' 3-0 win at Manchester United a fortnight ago.

“It (being a protagonist) came out in that match, but I have worked incredibly hard to be able to play at that level,” he said.

“I’m not shocked. I’ve just been waiting for it. Every match has felt good, but that one was perhaps extra good.

“I want to try to maximise this career as much as possible and never be one of the crowd.

“It has been the whole season. I really feel that I am stronger mentally and physically this season. I have changed the mindset a bit. I think that is to my advantage. I have grown off the pitch as well. The plan is to get better every day, and I feel that I am becoming that."