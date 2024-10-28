Vicario slams Spurs' "lack of desire and fight" after Palace defeat

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has questioned Tottenham’s desire to get victories in the Premier League.

Spurs were beaten yet again under boss Ange Postecoglou, going down to Crystal Palace away from home this time around.

Advertisement Advertisement

A poor start to the season sees them adrift of the other top four teams, with Jean-Philippe Mateta sealing a 1-0 win for Palace on Sunday.

"They fight and I think we lacked that today,” Vicario stated post-game, per BBC Sport.

“We are disappointed because we have to fight. We play good football, but maybe we sometimes lack the desire to fight. They showed a real desire to fight for something.

"I just want to focus on us and what we didn't do as a team. I think we lacked a bit of energy and to be better than them. We have to take this personally and it has to hurt us a lot.

"Football gives us an opportunity again and we have to be ready for the cup (against Manchester City)."