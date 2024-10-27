Tribal Football
Most Read
Trippier granted time away from Newcastle
Odegaard: Arsenal players excited and ready for Liverpool
Gavi mocked Vini Jr as Barcelona thrash Real Madrid: 4-0, 4-0!
Ipswich boss McKenna slams Phillips "nonsense"

Mateta delighted proving Palace matchwinner against Spurs

Paul Vegas
Mateta delighted proving Palace matchwinner against Spurs
Mateta delighted proving Palace matchwinner against SpursAction Plus
Jean-Philippe Mateta proved the matchwinner as Crystal Palace defeated Tottenham to earn their first three points of the season.

The French striker struck in the first-half to help the Eagles ease pressure on manager Oliver Glasner.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mateta later said, "Very important, first win this season and we worked hard to have another win. It was important to win against Tottenham. The first three points.

"Every day in training, I always want to show the manager that I'm fit and can score for the team.

"I say every time, if he (Ebere Eze) played good then we would win. Today he gave me the pass."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMateta Jean-PhilippeTottenhamCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Palace boss Glasner explains slow season start for Mateta
Spurs boss Postecoglou defends Maddison; ponders Moore Prem debut
Postecoglou pays tribute to Spurs icon Nicholson "who has left an indelible mark" on football