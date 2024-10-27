Mateta delighted proving Palace matchwinner against Spurs

Jean-Philippe Mateta proved the matchwinner as Crystal Palace defeated Tottenham to earn their first three points of the season.

The French striker struck in the first-half to help the Eagles ease pressure on manager Oliver Glasner.

Mateta later said, "Very important, first win this season and we worked hard to have another win. It was important to win against Tottenham. The first three points.

"Every day in training, I always want to show the manager that I'm fit and can score for the team.

"I say every time, if he (Ebere Eze) played good then we would win. Today he gave me the pass."