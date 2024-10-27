Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Fans unhappy? I'm unhappy too!

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou accepts fans are unhappy after their 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the winner for Palace on the day.

Postecoglou later said, "It was one of those games with a lot of stoppages and battles and they ended up winning a lot of them and coming out on top. There was a lot of disruption and it was hard to get any fluency. They did better than us.

"It turned into a game they were thriving on and we should have dealt with it better. It was a poor goal to concede, it had nothing to do with playing out from the back. That can happen.

"I'd be very surprised if they were happy right now. Why would I be happy? If I'm unhappy then they'll be unhappy. If you're suggesting that our fans weren't happy with today then that's a fair assessment."