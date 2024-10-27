Glasner delighted with Palace victory over Spurs: That's the benchmark

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner says victory over Tottenham is the standard they must maintain.

Jean-Philippe Mateta struck a first-half winner for Palace as they ranout 1-0 victors.

Glasner later said: "Congratulations to team, to the players for how they played today with passion and courage. They showed it on the pitch against a good Tottenham team. we tried to be active at the end, but there were some moments but Tottenham are a great team.

"The players took it as a chance and every single phase of their body. We played great and moved the ball. A very good performance today.

"I mentioned before the game that if we were convinced changing the formation was the solution then we would do it immediately. Tottenham tied everything late on. The players did it amazing and that is why we won this game."

On Ebere Eze's performance, he said: "I think we see the old Eze all season. He's been a bit unlucky. He scored a great goal but was offside. I think it's a penalty but I didn't see it on TV. If he has a free shot then he shoots so I don't know why he would lie down on the grass. We know he is technically unbelievable."

He added, "It helps all of us if we play in that way. We are a very good team and it's very difficult to beat us. Getting this response, this game helps us. We have to show it again in three days against Villa. This is the benchmark. You can score and concede, this is football."