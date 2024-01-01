Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Veiga passes Chelsea medical

Veiga passes Chelsea medical
Veiga passes Chelsea medical
Veiga passes Chelsea medicalAction Plus
Chelsea are set to announce the signing of Renato Veiga today.

The fullback has passed his Chelsea medical after Basel agreed to his sale this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Veiga is in London and will join Chelsea for a fee of €14m.

Chelsea are expected to announce Veiga's signing some time today. He is set to be loaned to Strasbourg for the new season.

Veiga will become the club's sixth summer signing after Tosin Adarabioyo, Estevao Willian, Omari Kellyman, Marc Guiu and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueVeiga RenatoChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Basel director Stucki admits Veiga on way to Chelsea
Chelsea closer landing Basel defender Veiga
Basel confirm Veiga on his way to Chelsea