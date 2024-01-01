Veiga passes Chelsea medical

Chelsea are set to announce the signing of Renato Veiga today.

The fullback has passed his Chelsea medical after Basel agreed to his sale this week.

Veiga is in London and will join Chelsea for a fee of €14m.

Chelsea are expected to announce Veiga's signing some time today. He is set to be loaned to Strasbourg for the new season.

Veiga will become the club's sixth summer signing after Tosin Adarabioyo, Estevao Willian, Omari Kellyman, Marc Guiu and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.