Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Basel confirm Veiga on his way to Chelsea

Basel confirm Veiga on his way to Chelsea
Basel confirm Veiga on his way to Chelsea
Basel confirm Veiga on his way to ChelseaAction Plus
FC Basel have confirmed Renato Veiga is on his way to Chelsea.

Veiga has left Basel's preseason camp for London and talks with Chelsea.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Renato Veiga has left the training camp - he is in talks with another club,” read a statement from the Swiss club.

Chelsea have had a £12m offer accepted by Basel.

The 20 year-old only moved to Switzerland a year ago from Sporting CP.

Veiga made 26 appearances for Basel last season and can play as a centre-back, a left-back and defensive midfielder.

Mentions
Premier LeagueVeiga RenatoBaselChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea set to sign Renato Veiga for €14m fee
Chelsea eyeing Borussia Dortmund striker Adeyemi
Inter chief Ausilio: Lukaku and AC Milan...?