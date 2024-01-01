Basel confirm Veiga on his way to Chelsea

FC Basel have confirmed Renato Veiga is on his way to Chelsea.

Veiga has left Basel's preseason camp for London and talks with Chelsea.

Renato Veiga has left the training camp - he is in talks with another club,” read a statement from the Swiss club.

Chelsea have had a £12m offer accepted by Basel.

The 20 year-old only moved to Switzerland a year ago from Sporting CP.

Veiga made 26 appearances for Basel last season and can play as a centre-back, a left-back and defensive midfielder.