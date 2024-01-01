Chelsea closer landing Basel defender Veiga

Chelsea are inching towards the signing of Basel defender Renato Veiga this summer.

The Blues are said to have agreed a fee for the 20-year-old from Portugal, per The Standard.

The Premier League giants will be paying around £11.8million to secure Veiga’s signature.

The Blues are not stopping there in terms of their recruitment of younger players.

They are pushing for deals to sign Boca Juniors center-back Aaron Anselmino and Atlanta United left-back Caleb Wiley.

Veiga is one who the scouting department are very impressed by, as he can play as a center-back, full-back, and a holding midfielder.