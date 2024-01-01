Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Chelsea closer landing Basel defender Veiga

Chelsea closer landing Basel defender Veiga
Chelsea closer landing Basel defender Veiga
Chelsea closer landing Basel defender VeigaTribalfootball
Chelsea are inching towards the signing of Basel defender Renato Veiga this summer.

The Blues are said to have agreed a fee for the 20-year-old from Portugal, per The Standard.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Premier League giants will be paying around £11.8million to secure Veiga’s signature.

The Blues are not stopping there in terms of their recruitment of younger players.

They are pushing for deals to sign Boca Juniors center-back Aaron Anselmino and Atlanta United left-back Caleb Wiley.

Veiga is one who the scouting department are very impressed by, as he can play as a center-back, full-back, and a holding midfielder.

Mentions
Premier LeagueVeiga RenatoChelseaBaselFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Basel confirm Veiga on his way to Chelsea
Chelsea set to sign Renato Veiga for €14m fee
Man Utd ponder bid for Chelsea fullback Chilwell