Basel director Stucki admits Veiga on way to Chelsea
Basel director Daniel Stucki has said that his club will not stand in the way of Renato Veiga.

The youngster is said to be the subject of interest from several high profile clubs in Europe.

Veiga, who impressed for Augsburg on loan last season in the Bundesliga, can play in midfield and defense.

“We have already planned with him but, ultimately, the market decides,” Stucki told BZ Basel

“If there is a good offer, it would be difficult for the club to block a transfer. 

“With his potential, he has a unique profile.”

