Vardy scores as Leicester defeat Villarreal
Leicester City stars Jamie Vardy and Stephy Mavididi were on fire against Villarreal this week.

The Foxes, who are back in the Premier League, beat the Spanish side 2-1.

Vardy, who is set for a return to the top flight, showed that he is still firing in his late 30s.

He was the captain for the contest at Stade Camille Fournier, which took place behind closed doors.

Both teams were focusing more on fitness than winning the game, as they switched out most of their players for the second half.

New Leicester boss Steve Cooper will be hoping that he can get his team off to a good start when the Premier League begins in a month’s time.

