Chelsea hoping to sign a world class keeper this summer with two major names shortlisted

Premier League giants Chelsea could bring in a goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

The Blues do have Djorje Petrovic and Robert Sanchez who were the no.2 and no.1 respectively last season.

However, BBC Sport states that Petrovic may be loaned out to Genoa in Serie A.

Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen and Valencia's Giorgi Mamardashvili are the two candidates for the Blues.

They are hoping to sign a top class keeper who can immediately become their new no.1.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was on loan at Real Madrid last season, will likely be sold.

