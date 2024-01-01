Ex-Man Utd defender Kambwala 'proud and excited' about Villarreal move

The defender was sold by Manchester United to the Yellow Submarine last week.
He said, “I’m really looking forward to starting a new adventure at an incredible club like Villarreal. I am proud and excited to play here, in this stadium and with the fans. I hope we enjoy ourselves together.
“The most important thing in football is to win and to have a good mentality. I promise the fans that I will give my best in training and in matches. I want to win and excite the fans. I’m ready to fight for this club and represent the fans every week.
“I am a defender who can play in any position in defence. I am aggressive. I like to defend and fight, but I can also play on the ball. I’m a complete defender who can do a lot with the ball, but also defend. I’m not afraid to take risks with the ball at my feet.”
On meeting coach Marcelino, he added: “I spoke to him a lot before he came. We talked about the position he wants me to play in and the type of player he likes. Marcelino has told me that I have to be patient and that he will be there to help me and for me to develop as a player and as a person.”